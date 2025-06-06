The Jets need two members of their 2022 NFL Draft class to step up in 2025

The New York Jets’ 2023 NFL Draft class has been their weakest of the last several years. They drafted a few players who are starters for the team, but other than that, they do not have much with these selections.

The majority of the players taken in this class aren’t on the team anymore, and some are still searching for jobs.

Joe Tippman is a crucial force on the Jets’ offensive line

A quality interior offensive lineman for the Jets, Joe Tippman was the best selection of their 2022 draft class. He started for the Jets the last two seasons and was a solid force. He is a quality run blocker, but needs vast improvement on his pass-blocking abilities. They centered their current offense around the run, so this scheme should help him excel.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tippman in 2024 allowed five sacks and had four penalties called against him. His pass blocking was below average, and that was evident on film and in the games.

For the Jets’ offensive line to truly succeed this season, Tippman will have to make a massive jump. Playing center in the NFL is tough, especially for a young offensive line. He is one of the more experienced players on the line, which isn’t saying much.

Can Will McDonald continue his upward trend?

Will McDonald is a good edge rusher, although he does need to improve his ability to stop the run in order to become a three-down player.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

He is a lighter edge rusher who was drafted in Robert Saleh’s scheme to be a predominant pass rusher. His ability to get to the quarterback is among the top of the league, as his bend and flexibility are incredible. McDonald has always proven to be a great pass rusher, but it is his run defense that needs help.

According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out as the 205/211 edge defender in run defense. This means he is nearly the worst in the run. This could be a problem for the Jets, but they usually take him out on running downs/situations. If McDonald seems major improvement on his run defense, we can see a really good play emerge from the Jets.