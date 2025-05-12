The Jets might’ve uncovered an undrafted running back gem

Sometimes, it’s the quiet moves after the big headlines that end up paying off the most.

While the New York Jets made their share of bold selections during the 2025 NFL Draft, they might’ve uncovered one of their more exciting weapons once the dust settled.

Undrafted Michigan running back Donovan Edwards didn’t arrive with fanfare—but he’s already making noise.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An underwhelming stat line hides real upside

On paper, Edwards’ 2024 season doesn’t jump off the page.

He rushed for 592 yards on 127 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt with four touchdowns.

He also added just 80 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air—a modest total for someone looking to carve out a role.

But numbers don’t always tell the full story.

Edwards averaged 2.86 yards after contact and showed flashes of physicality that point to untapped potential at the next level.

Elite athleticism makes him a standout

Where Edwards truly separates himself is in his raw athletic ability.

At 6’1″ and 212 pounds, he blends size with surprising speed.

At the NFL Combine, he clocked a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, along with a 1.51 10-yard split—numbers that ranked him in the 92nd percentile among running backs.

That speed and explosiveness give him a baseline to build on, and the Jets seem to recognize that right away.

He’s not just an athlete—they’re already seeing him as a possible contributor.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Early camp reports give reason for optimism

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Edwards looked sharp during rookie minicamp.

He caught passes cleanly out of the backfield and ran with purpose and control—traits the Jets value in their offensive system.

He may not be the most creative runner, but that’s not what the Jets are asking him to be.

They want toughness, reliability, and the ability to deliver when called upon.

Edwards seems to be embracing that role quickly.

Cracking the depth chart won’t be easy—but it’s possible

Right now, Edwards sits behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen on the depth chart.

Hall is the unquestioned starter, and Allen brings youth and power that will anchor the No. 2 role.

But that doesn’t mean Edwards is just camp fodder.

With his athletic profile, special teams potential, and improving versatility as a receiver, there’s room for him to carve out a spot.

He could become a dependable depth piece—or more, if injuries or opportunity knock.

A low-risk addition with intriguing potential

For an undrafted player, Edwards brings a rare blend of traits—size, speed, and above-average production in the right circumstances.

He may not be flashy or wildly elusive, but he projects as a capable three-down back if needed.

And for a Jets team that has lacked depth behind its lead backs in past seasons, that kind of stability is quietly valuable.

Edwards might’ve gone undrafted, but don’t be surprised if he ends up sticking.

Popular Reading

The Jets drafted a ‘nasty’ new offensive cornerstone



