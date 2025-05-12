The Jets drafted a ‘nasty’ new offensive cornerstone

Sometimes, you don’t need a full game to see it—you just need a few snaps, a few steps, and the way a player carries himself.

That’s what the New York Jets got when Armand Membou hit the field at rookie minicamp. From the moment he stepped into drills, the tone felt different.

They didn’t just draft a tackle—they drafted a tone-setter.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Athleticism that leaps off the field

At 21 years old, Membou already plays with the poise and polish of someone five years older.

He allowed just eight pressures and zero sacks last season at Missouri, anchoring the right side of the offensive line across 827 snaps.

His footwork is so fluid, it looks like he’s gliding—more linebacker than lineman.

That’s exactly what head coach Aaron Glenn noticed.

“He’s nasty, man,” Glenn said. “He moves like a big LB. The first thing you notice is his quick feet.”

That explosiveness off the line is why the Jets didn’t hesitate to grab him with the seventh overall pick.

Strength can be built—footwork like this can’t be taught

Yes, Membou is a bit undersized by NFL standards and still has room to add bulk to handle power rushers consistently.

But what separates him is the ability to get to the second level, redirect defenders in space, and maintain balance on the move.

Those are gifts that can’t be coached—they’re innate, and Membou has them in spades.

Once the pads come on, the real tests will begin, but all signs point to a day-one starter who won’t just hold his own—he’ll set the tone.

A new coaching staff, a new identity

The arrival of Aaron Glenn marks a culture shift for the Jets—intensity, accountability, and physicality are the new standards.

And Membou fits that identity like a glove.

He’s not a flashy player, but his work ethic and approach are already resonating in the building.

There’s no hesitation, no wasted movement—just clean reps and effort that grabs attention without needing to be loud.

That’s the kind of player who elevates the group around him.

Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jets found more than a tackle—they found a foundation

Every team hopes their first-round pick becomes a long-term anchor.

With Membou, the Jets may have landed more than just stability—they may have secured one of the most athletic and technically sound tackles in his class.

And with the offense in need of better protection and identity, Membou is arriving at the perfect time.

If Glenn and the coaching staff can build on this early momentum, the Jets’ right side could be set for the next decade.

