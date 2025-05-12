Jets are shifting their entire identity—and it starts with a different kind of energy

Sometimes the biggest changes don’t show up on a depth chart—they show up in attitude, effort, and the way players walk into practice.

That’s exactly what’s happening with the New York Jets under new head coach Aaron Glenn.

After years of disappointment, inconsistency, and offensive letdowns, the Jets are finally starting to feel different. And it’s not just talk—it’s in the way they work.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Discipline and intensity are the new foundation

Glenn isn’t easing into his first season at the helm.

He’s flipping the tone immediately, with a no-nonsense approach built on physicality, effort, and high expectations from day one.

Unlike previous regimes that held rookies out of early contact drills to prevent injury, Glenn is pushing everyone to practice like they’ll play.

He’s not ignoring injuries—but he’s not fearing them either.

“Definitely a different vibe under Aaron Glenn than the previous staff,” wrote Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“Practices were more intense, and everyone participated, including draft picks.”

Changing the culture starts on the practice field

You can’t build a winning team without first building habits, and Glenn seems to understand that better than most.

Rookies aren’t being protected from the speed of the NFL—they’re being thrown into it.

That decision isn’t reckless. It’s calculated.

If the Jets want to erase years of mediocrity, they can’t keep preparing like a team that’s afraid to fail.

Glenn is setting the tone now so that when Week 1 rolls around, the foundation is already laid.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holding back hasn’t worked—so why not push forward?

For years, the Jets have tiptoed through training camps with caution, only to unravel under real game pressure.

Glenn is flipping that on its head.

He’s not looking to avoid adversity—he’s preparing his players to thrive in it.

Injuries may happen, but so will improvement, cohesion, and the kind of physical readiness this team has lacked for far too long.

A vibe shift the Jets desperately needed

More than anything, this new approach brings something the Jets have lacked: identity.

Under Glenn, this team will hit, compete, and be held accountable every day.

There’s no more easing rookies into the NFL lifestyle. There’s no more practicing scared.

This is about building a roster that’s not just talented, but prepared—mentally, physically, and emotionally.

2025 will be a defining test for the new regime

Glenn’s first season won’t be judged solely on wins and losses.

It’ll be about whether or not the Jets finally look like a team built to compete, not just survive.

That journey starts on the practice field, where culture is forged and habits are created.

And based on early signs, Glenn is already doing what the last staff couldn’t—he’s making the Jets look serious again.

Popular Reading

The Jets have a brand new safety and he could make a day 1 impact



