The Jets have a brand new safety and he could make a day 1 impact

Every team needs its stars, but it’s the glue guys who hold everything together when the cracks start to show.

That’s exactly what the New York Jets believe they’ve found in rookie safety Malachi Moore, a fourth-round pick with more value than flash.

In a draft built on speed and potential, Moore offers something just as valuable—trust, leadership, and positional flexibility.

Moore brings versatility few safeties can match

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 201 pounds, Moore isn’t the biggest or fastest athlete on the field.

But what he lacks in elite traits, he makes up for in pure football IQ.

Last season at Alabama, he logged 787 snaps and was targeted regularly—yet he allowed just 132 total yards in coverage.

He gave up only two touchdowns, intercepted two passes, and added seven pass breakups.

That level of coverage efficiency points to refined technique and anticipation—skills that don’t fade with time.

Production and leadership define his college résumé

Moore didn’t just show up on game day—he led the Crimson Tide off the field, too.

He was a two-year captain, which says a lot when you consider Alabama’s loaded locker rooms.

That leadership becomes even more critical for the Jets after the departure of DJ Reed in free agency.

They don’t just need players who can contribute—they need voices who can keep the defense aligned in high-pressure moments.

Moore fits that need like a glove.

The ability to play everywhere is a massive bonus

The beauty of Moore’s game is in its adaptability.

He can line up as a free safety, rotate into the box as a strong safety, or cover receivers in the slot.

For defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, that kind of flexibility opens up a range of matchup options against modern offenses.

And with the physical toll of the NFL, having someone who can plug multiple gaps isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity.

It’s like having a multi-tool on a survival trip—you may not use every feature at once, but you’re glad it’s there.

Room to grow into a starting role quickly

Moore’s missed tackle rate was just 6.8% last year, another signal that his fundamentals are sharp despite being slightly undersized.

That technical consistency gives him a strong chance to earn playing time early, even if it starts with special teams duties.

And in Aaron Glenn’s system, where effort and intelligence are often rewarded over raw traits, he could rise quickly.

He may not start Week 1, but by midseason, he could be anchoring one of the Jets’ most adaptable defensive roles.

A day-three pick with real year-one upside

Not every fourth-rounder finds their way onto the field right away.

But Moore’s high football IQ, steady production, and versatility put him in rare company.

The Jets needed depth, they needed leadership, and they needed someone who could adapt to anything thrown at him.

In Moore, they may have checked every box.

