Jets’ brand new offensive piece gets Hall of Fame comparison

You don’t usually find franchise anchors hiding in plain sight, but the New York Jets believe they just pulled it off.

When they selected Missouri’s Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick, it wasn’t just about filling a need.

It was about investing in a player who might redefine the right side of their offensive line for the next decade.

Membou’s rare polish makes him NFL-ready now

At just 21 years old, Membou already plays like a seasoned pro.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Last season, he gave up only eight pressures across 827 total snaps, including 411 in pass protection.

That kind of efficiency is no accident—it’s the result of precise footwork, excellent hand placement, and an elite understanding of leverage.

Some may argue he’s a bit undersized at 6’3″, 314 pounds, but tape doesn’t lie.

He routinely held his own on an island and showcased an ability to get to the second level like a tight end in disguise.

A Hall of Fame comparison speaks volumes

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN didn’t hesitate to raise eyebrows with his comparison: Jason Peters.

That’s not a name you throw around casually.

Peters is a nine-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, and a likely future Hall of Famer.

While Membou has miles to go before reaching that status, their traits align in meaningful ways.

Both entered the league with freakish athleticism, natural balance, and the ability to dominate in space.

And like Peters, Membou thrives in chaos—making split-second decisions with surprising fluidity.

Jets found their tone-setter in the trenches

Good offensive lines don’t just block—they bring attitude.

Membou plays with a nasty streak that coaches love. He finishes his blocks, protects his quarterback like family, and brings contagious energy.

He’s the kind of player who sets the tone in practice and elevates everyone around him.

For a team trying to protect an aging quarterback and build a power run game, he’s exactly what they needed.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Why size isn’t everything for offensive tackles

Yes, some scouts raised concerns about Membou’s height.

But playing tackle isn’t about winning a height contest—it’s about controlling space and adjusting in real time.

At Missouri, he showed he could anchor against power, mirror quick pass rushers, and recover when out of position.

His footwork stands out most. He moves like a guard but keeps his balance like a seasoned left tackle.

When you combine that with raw strength and focus, the height concerns melt away.

A foundation piece for a franchise that needed one

The Jets haven’t had stability on the offensive line in years.

In Membou, they may finally have a solution who brings both performance and leadership.

He’s young, smart, fundamentally sound, and already drawing comparisons to legends.

That’s not hype—it’s potential grounded in tape and toughness.