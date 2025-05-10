Jets may have something brewing with their UDFA quarterback — and toughness is just the start

Every draft has its headliners—but sometimes, the real story is hiding in the quiet moments that follow.

For the New York Jets, that moment came after the final pick was made, when they quickly locked in quarterback Brady Cook from Missouri.

It wasn’t a flashy move, but it might be the kind that matters.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grit over glory—what makes Cook different

Cook doesn’t have the most electric college stats.

He threw for 2,535 yards last season, with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

His 62.4% completion rate won’t raise eyebrows, but when adjusted for drops, it jumps to a more respectable 70.9%.

Seven-point-four percent of his passes were dropped—an issue that says more about his supporting cast than his arm.

But the numbers only tell part of the story.

Cook brings something that can’t be measured in stats: heart, toughness, and relentless leadership.

His toughness became legend at Missouri

Cook isn’t just built tough—he is tough.

He stands at 6’2” and 215 pounds, with the kind of frame that can take hits and keep going.

And that’s exactly what he did in a game against Auburn, earning the respect of teammates and coaches alike.

“Brady Cook is a leader and a very very tough dude,” said Armand Membou, the Jets’ seventh overall pick.

“He went to the hospital mid-game and came back and won it for us.”

It’s the kind of story that spreads quickly in locker rooms.

It also explains why the Jets jumped to sign him right after the draft.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jets are playing the long game

The Jets didn’t bring in Cook to compete for a starting job right away.

They’ll keep him behind the scenes, developing, learning, absorbing everything without the pressure to perform immediately.

But there’s belief in what he could become.

He has the raw tools—the mobility, size, arm strength—and now, with proper development, could become a reliable backup or even more.

This is about patience, not pressure.

Why the locker room matters more than ever

When building a roster, talent alone isn’t enough—you need players who elevate the team when no one’s watching.

Cook fits that mold.

Stories like his Auburn comeback travel far in the NFL, especially when they come from guys like Membou who shared that battlefield.

Those moments matter more than a few highlight throws in a pre-draft workout.

And if you ask the Jets, they’re betting on the man more than the numbers.

A backup plan with potential upside

In a league where most undrafted quarterbacks disappear quickly, Cook has a chance to carve a path.

He’s not flashy. He’s not polished.

But he’s tough as nails, respected by teammates, and willing to put in the work.

Sometimes, that’s the blueprint for surprising everyone down the road.

Popular Reading

Jets hoping to strike gold with late round linebacker