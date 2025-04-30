The Jets may have finally found their set of bookend tackles

The New York Jets have spent years patching up their offensive line with short-term solutions and veteran stopgaps.

But in the past two NFL drafts, they’ve flipped the script and committed premium capital to fix it long term.

They used top-11 picks in back-to-back years to land high-upside tackles with the physical tools to anchor each edge.

If all goes according to plan, this could be the most stable Jets offensive line in over a decade.

It’s no longer a wish — it’s an expectation.

And for a team trying to protect a new quarterback in Justin Field, it couldn’t come at a better time.

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Armand Membou is already turning heads

With the 7th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets selected Missouri standout Armand Membou.

He’s not the tallest tackle at 6’3″, but he plays with calm footwork, clean hands, and elite athleticism.

Last season, Membou allowed just eight total pressures and didn’t give up a single sack in the SEC.

He was the top athletic scorer among offensive linemen at the NFL Combine — and it shows on film.

The Jets envision him starting at right tackle immediately, bringing balance and intelligence to the front five.

He’s poised, controlled, and rarely out of sync — a technician with the tools to shine early.

Olu Fashanu brings experience and size on the left side

On the opposite side is Olu Fashanu, the Jets’ 2024 first-rounder who now enters his second NFL season.

At 6’6″ and 319 pounds, Fashanu is the prototype — long, athletic, and hard to move in pass protection.

He played 534 snaps last year, spending most of them at left tackle while also rotating across multiple positions.

He allowed just one sack and 23 pressures, but looked especially strong in the final stretch of the season.

Now, with a year of experience under his belt, Fashanu is expected to lock down the blind side permanently.

He’s not a finished product, but the progress is undeniable.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It all comes down to coaching and development

The Jets now have two potential cornerstone tackles — both under 23 and already flashing NFL-caliber ability.

That’s a dream scenario for any franchise trying to build a durable and dominant offensive line unit.

But raw talent and athleticism aren’t enough.

It will take sharp coaching, consistent reps, and clear roles to maximize what this line can become.

The biggest risk now isn’t the players themselves — it’s failing to develop them properly and wasting the investment.

If that happens, it won’t be the players who failed.

It’ll be the organization.

The trenches are finally a strength — if they’re allowed to be

Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu aren’t just talented — they represent a philosophical shift in how the Jets operate.

No more bargain-bin linemen or patchwork units protecting top-tier quarterbacks.

This group was built with purpose, precision, and a long-term vision.

Now, it’s time to coach them up, give them continuity, and let them form the identity of this team.

Because if they get it right, this duo could anchor the Jets’ line for the next ten years.

Popular Reading

The Jets are cooking up something diabolical on offense