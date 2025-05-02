The Jets let a defensive cornerstone walk — and now they’re gambling on raw youth to fill the void

The New York Jets didn’t just lose games in 2024 — they lost the core of what made them competitive.

Gone are Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and now star cornerback DJ Reed, who left in free agency for Detroit.

What’s left feels less like a contending roster and more like a team in the early stages of a soft rebuild.

Financial flexibility is slowly returning — $27 million in 2025, $53 million projected in 2026 — but that doesn’t replace leadership, not that there was much of that.

Especially not in the secondary, where Reed was a tone-setter and stabilizing force opposite Sauce Gardner.

Letting him walk without an extension was a calculated risk — and one that could backfire without the right replacement plan.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Reed’s absence leaves a gaping hole in coverage

Reed’s 2024 season wasn’t his sharpest, but he was still one of the Jets’ most reliable defenders in coverage.

He gave up 431 yards and two touchdowns while collecting seven pass breakups, playing through injuries and inconsistent defensive support.

The Lions saw enough to offer him three years and $48 million, including $31 million guaranteed — and the Jets passed.

There’s no veteran replacement lined up.

Instead, they’re turning to internal competition — a risky proposition with a playoff-caliber defense still clinging to relevance.

Stephens brings experience — but not consistency

If there’s a presumed replacement, it’s Brandon Stephens, a 5th-year corner coming off a wildly inconsistent season in Baltimore.

Stephens allowed 926 yards in coverage, five touchdowns, and committed seven penalties while missing 11 tackles.

His missed tackle rate climbed to 13.4%, and while he had moments of strong play, the inconsistency was glaring.

The Jets may see him as a veteran stopgap, but starting him outright would be a clear downgrade from Reed.

This needs to be a true position battle — not a handout.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Thomas could be the answer — if he’s ready fast

Enter Azareye’h Thomas, a third-round pick out of Florida State with sky-high upside and exciting closing speed.

At just 20 years old, he’s one of the youngest corners in the draft — but he’s shown flashes of maturity in his technique.

In 2024, he allowed just 141 yards in coverage, posted five pass breakups, and snagged an interception across 755 snaps.

He’ll need help over the top — but he plays with sticky coverage, good anticipation, and a physical edge in tight spaces.

If the Jets trust his growth curve, he should be given every chance to win the job outright in training camp.

Building around youth is bold — but could pay off

This is a different kind of gamble — not just on youth, but on development, timing, and coaching execution at the highest level.

Thomas has tools that can’t be taught, and Gardner’s presence gives him a true mentor to lean on immediately.

If it works, the Jets will have a young, athletic cornerback duo to anchor their defense for years to come.

If it doesn’t, they’ll have to answer for letting one of their best defenders walk out the door for nothing.

