The Jets even considering trading their star playmaker is ludicrous

Every franchise faces a crossroads moment with its young stars. The New York Jets might be approaching theirs with Breece Hall.

According to Josina Anderson, the Jets recently floated the idea of trading their 23-year-old running back.

That rumor didn’t gain much traction publicly, but behind the scenes, it hints at something much bigger brewing.

Hall was a second-round pick just three years ago, and when healthy, he’s shown flashes of star-level production.

Trading him now, before seeing what he can do in a real offense, would be like selling a winning lottery ticket before scratching it.

Evaluating the numbers behind a quiet year

Hall’s 2024 numbers weren’t eye-popping — 876 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and 4.2 yards per carry.

But those stats don’t tell the full story.

He was running behind a shaky offensive line and within a scheme that rarely maximized his strengths.

Even with limitations, he added 483 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a pass catcher — highlighting his dual-threat value.

There’s no question the Jets underutilized him.

In a better system, Hall could easily be a 1,500-yard all-purpose back. He just hasn’t had the environment to prove it.

What would the Jets gain from moving on?

With Hall entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Jets are weighing the cost of a potential extension.

Do they commit to a second contract for a running back — a position often devalued in today’s league?

Or do they move him for draft capital now and reset at the position with a younger, cheaper option?

That’s where Braelon Allen enters the picture.

A fourth-round pick last year, Allen ran for 334 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt.

He has promise, but he’s not a proven lead back — not yet, anyway.

Losing Hall could stall the offense before it starts

With Justin Fields under center, the Jets are expected to run a ground-heavy offense with a mobile quarterback.

Removing Hall from that equation would put pressure on unproven backs to carry the load immediately.

Allen has tools, but he profiles more as a complementary piece than a workhorse at this stage.

Hall’s ability as a pass catcher makes him invaluable in play-action and screen packages, especially with Fields scrambling.

In short, trading him now would create a massive hole for a team still finding its offensive identity.

A new coach deserves a clean slate with Hall

Aaron Glenn was brought in to steer the Jets in a new direction — and he deserves the chance to do just that.

Before pulling the plug on Hall, the Jets should give Glenn and his staff a real shot to maximize their talent.

They’ve already mishandled Hall’s development once.

Doing it again could not only waste a rare offensive weapon but also cripple their ability to compete in 2025.

