The Jets have themselves a brand new shiny toy on offense

Every quarterback needs that one guy who can bail them out when everything around them falls apart.

For the New York Jets, that safety valve may have arrived in the form of 20-year-old LSU standout Mason Taylor.

They didn’t grab the flashy name in the first round, but their second-round pick could end up being even more impactful.

Taylor, standing at 6’5″ and 255 pounds, brings a unique blend of receiving polish and blocking toughness to the Jets’ offense.

He’s not just another project tight end — he’s walking in with an NFL-ready frame and high-level production from a major program.

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A tight end built for today’s game

Taylor posted 55 receptions last season with LSU, totaling 546 yards and a pair of touchdowns across a balanced route tree.

More impressively, he caught 69.6% of his targets and dropped only one pass the entire season.

That level of reliability is rare, especially for a player who split time between the slot and traditional in-line formations.

Taylor played 44.6% of his snaps in the slot and 45.1% in-line, showcasing his flexibility and alignment versatility.

He can chip defenders, release into space, and use his 6’5″ frame to box out defenders with relative ease.

He’s already being compared to Eagles star Dallas Goedert, which is high praise for a second-round selection.

If he follows that trajectory, the Jets may have landed one of the top steals of the draft.

A perfect fit for a quarterback with something to prove

Justin Fields is looking for redemption after his early-career rollercoaster, and Taylor might be the key to unlocking his potential.

Fields isn’t known for pinpoint accuracy, but Taylor provides a large catch radius and dependable hands in contested situations.

Having a tight end who thrives over the middle and up the seam gives Fields the outlet he’s been missing.

He’ll give Fields the ability to make quick, simple reads that keep the chains moving and confidence building.

A great tight end can act like a quarterback’s security guard — and Taylor fits that bill beautifully for this new-look offense.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Long-term upside that could anchor the offense

The Jets didn’t just draft Taylor for now — they believe he can be a foundational piece for years to come.

As Fields continues to develop under center, Taylor’s presence could become more central to the passing game.

He’s only 20 years old, which means there’s still room for physical growth and refinement in the NFL weight room.

If he rounds out his route running and continues improving as a blocker, Taylor could be one of the league’s premier tight ends.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the Jets’ offense, Taylor brings something rare — consistency, youth, and long-term upside.

