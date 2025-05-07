The Jets have a $100 million decision to make with star playmaker

Some decisions are so obvious, they shouldn’t require much debate—like holding onto your best offensive weapon before someone else does.

That’s exactly the scenario the New York Jets find themselves in with 24-year-old star receiver Garrett Wilson heading into 2025.

Locking in a rising star before it’s too late

The Jets officially picked up Wilson’s fifth-year option, keeping him under team control through the 2026 season at a reasonable cost.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But that doesn’t mean they’re safe.

Wilson is trending toward one of the richest wide receiver contracts in the NFL, especially with the salary cap skyrocketing and receiver deals climbing past $30 million annually.

Letting him get anywhere near free agency opens the door for unnecessary drama—and possibly a painful exit.

Wilson has the numbers and versatility to demand a fortune

Last season, Wilson hauled in 101 passes for 1104 yards and seven touchdowns, good for a 66.4% reception rate.

He’s cracked 1,000 yards in every season of his NFL career, despite rotating through inconsistent quarterback play and limited offensive creativity.

Even more impressively, Wilson doesn’t just line up in one spot.

He took 30.2% of his snaps from the slot and 69.1% out wide, showing elite versatility in how he can be deployed.

Whether working the boundary or cutting across the middle, Wilson can beat man coverage and exploit zones with fluid route running and explosive acceleration.

A new quarterback changes everything—for better or worse

Justin Fields is set to take over under center in 2025, giving the Jets a much more athletic presence at quarterback than they’ve had before.

While that may open up new opportunities for big plays downfield, it also introduces unpredictability in the passing game.

If Fields isn’t able to consistently find Wilson, it could lead to frustration for a player who already feels he’s been underutilized.

Despite being one of the best receivers in football, Wilson has had to carry an offense that has rarely lived up to its promise.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The front office finally has the space to do the right thing

With a reset in salary cap flexibility and younger talent stepping into bigger roles, the Jets are better positioned than ever to make a long-term commitment.

Waiting could drive Wilson’s price even higher—and let’s face it, star receivers only get more expensive the longer you delay.

If the Jets are serious about competing, they need Wilson in his prime, not staring at the door when things start to click.

He’s not just another pass-catcher. He’s the kind of player you build around—because you don’t find weapons like him twice.

