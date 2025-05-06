Jets lock in $14 million extension for pass rusher who hasn’t even come close to his potential

Sometimes, belief has to come before production. The New York Jets are putting their faith in a former first-round pick who still has unfinished business.

When the Jets picked up the fifth-year options on Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson, they made NFL history.

No team had ever extended three players from the same draft class under the rookie option structure introduced in 2011.

Gardner and Wilson were easy calls. But Johnson’s inclusion was a little more complex.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Johnson’s breakout 2023 hinted at his star potential

Before his injury, Jermaine Johnson was ascending fast.

In 2023, he posted 56 pressures, nine sacks, and 36 tackles—marking his true breakout season.

The former Florida State pass rusher finally looked like the disruptive force the Jets envisioned when they drafted him.

He showed explosion off the edge, better hand technique, and a knack for collapsing pockets when it mattered most.

That version of Johnson had Pro Bowl potential.

An untimely injury derailed his momentum

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Johnson tore his Achilles against the Tennessee Titans.

At the time, he had already registered seven pressures in just two games and looked primed for another leap.

Instead, his season ended in a flash, forcing the Jets to recalibrate their defensive front and putting Johnson’s trajectory on pause.

Achilles injuries can be brutal for explosive edge rushers, and 2025 will be the ultimate test of his recovery.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Jets aren’t giving up on his upside

Despite the injury and new front office leadership, the Jets made a bold move last week.

They exercised Johnson’s fifth-year option, locking him in through the 2026 season with a $13.9 million salary for that final year.

That means Johnson will count $4.1 million against the cap in 2025 and have two full years to rebuild his value before entering free agency.

It’s a vote of confidence and a challenge rolled into one.

If Johnson returns to form, the Jets will look brilliant for locking him in early.

A chance to cash in big—if he delivers

Johnson turns 28 in 2027, meaning his next contract could be the most lucrative of his career.

If he stacks two productive, healthy seasons, there’s a real path to a top-end pass rusher payday.

The talent has always been there. It’s now a question of durability, refinement, and opportunity.

He won’t be asked to carry the entire load, but the Jets still view him as a core piece in their defensive rotation.

That belief, paired with real expectations, could fuel a comeback worth watching.

