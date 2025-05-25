The Jets can’t let electric playmaker fall by the wayside in 2025

Sometimes, the most powerful weapons are the ones hidden in plain sight.

For the New York Jets, that weapon might just be a 5-foot-11 freight train named Malachi Corley.

The former third-round pick barely saw the field in 2024.

Now, with another season on the horizon and new weapons added to the roster, Corley must be a focal point.

The forgotten man in 2024

It’s hard to understand how a player with Corley’s college résumé was almost entirely ignored last year.

He totaled just three catches for 16 yards in his rookie campaign—a ghost in a broken offense.

This is a player who racked up 985 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 targets his final year at Western Kentucky.

Even more impressively, he posted 683 yards after the catch, bulldozing defenders and slipping out of tackles with elite contact balance.

That kind of production screams “give me the football,” yet the Jets barely looked his way.

With their 2025 offensive philosophy shifting, that has to change.

A new direction and a clear role

The Jets are expected to lean heavily into a run-first approach this season, building around a strong ground game.

That style fits Corley like a glove.

He’s not just a wide receiver—he’s a weapon.

Think of him as a running back masquerading as a slot receiver, a player built to feast on quick-hitting plays.

Jet sweeps, screens, swing passes—those should be staples of the Jets’ offense, and Corley should be the beneficiary.

With his toughness and vision, he’s tailor-made to thrive in a scheme that values YAC over deep shots.

Sharing the spotlight with Arian Smith

It’s not just Corley demanding attention anymore.

The Jets drafted Georgia speedster Arian Smith in the fourth round, and he’ll bring a whole different skill set.

Smith is a burner—he stretches defenses and forces safeties to backpedal.

Corley, on the other hand, drags cornerbacks through the mud and leaves linebackers clutching air.

Together, they could be a fascinating one-two punch, especially if offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is creative enough to unlock both skill sets.

Corley doesn’t need 10 targets a game, but four or five touches in space could be enough to flip the field.

A bruiser with something to prove

There’s something satisfying about watching a receiver turn into a wrecking ball after the catch.

Corley plays angry, runs like he’s got a point to prove, and the Jets desperately need that energy.

With Justin Field unlikely to shoulder the entire load this season, leaning on playmakers like Corley is essential.

He’s an extension of the run game, a third-down savior, and a confidence booster all in one.

And if the Jets don’t find a role for him in 2025, they’ll be wasting one of their best value picks in recent memory.

