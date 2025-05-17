The Jets are betting it all on youth — and these 5 players could change everything

When a team pushes its chips to the center of the table, the bet is rarely safe—but it might just be transformative.

The New York Jets are embracing a long-term rebuild under new head coach Aaron Glenn, signaling a shift from quick-fix attempts to a more foundational overhaul. That means leaning heavily on young, unproven talent in critical roles.

This isn’t just about youth—it’s about trust. And the Jets are trusting five young players to be pillars of their 2025 season.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Armand Membou: The franchise’s blindside protector in training

You don’t draft a lineman seventh overall unless you’re ready to hand him the keys.

That’s what the Jets did with Armand Membou, the 21-year-old right tackle out of Missouri who allowed just one pressure across 411 pass-blocking snaps last year.

His athleticism and upside are off the charts, but he’s being asked to hold up against elite NFL pass rushers immediately. The Jets believe he can anchor their line for a decade—but 2025 will test that vision quickly.

Arian Smith: A speed weapon with more than one gear

If the Jets are looking for explosiveness, Arian Smith might be the spark plug they’ve been missing.

The Georgia product racked up 801 yards and four touchdowns last season and brings elite straight-line speed. But the Jets want more than just end-arounds and jet sweeps—they see a legitimate downfield threat.

With the offense trying to stretch the field under Glenn, Smith could emerge as a surprise weapon who gives opposing defenses real problems.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mason Taylor: The tight end with glue for hands

Tight ends often take years to develop—but Mason Taylor may skip that curve.

The 21-year-old LSU product dropped just one pass in 79 targets last season. That kind of reliability, combined with strong blocking and smooth route running, gives the Jets something they haven’t had in years—a tight end they can build around.

He’s expected to be a primary passing option early, especially in short-to-intermediate routes where young quarterbacks find comfort.

Malachi Moore: The Swiss Army knife in the secondary

No one on the Jets’ defense may be asked to do more than Malachi Moore.

Drafted out of Alabama, Moore has the flexibility to line up at free safety, strong safety, or in the slot. That versatility is desperately needed, and his leadership traits make him more than just a body—they make him a tone-setter.

With 132 yards allowed, two picks, and seven pass breakups last season, Moore is already earning buzz as a difference-maker.

Olu Fashanu: Can he survive on the left side?

After a tough rookie year filled with ups and downs, Olu Fashanu is getting the nod at left tackle.

He gave up 23 pressures and a sack across 534 snaps in 2024, but the Jets are banking on growth. His size (6’6”, 319 pounds) and raw talent are undeniable.

The coaching staff believes a full year on the left side—without shuffling between positions—could allow him to stabilize and thrive.

