Jets reunion with one of their best safeties ever might actually be on the table

Sometimes, closure means going back to where it all started—if only to make things right the second time around.

For former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, the New York Jets remain the unfinished chapter in his football story.

And now, with Adams openly expressing a desire to return, the Jets are faced with a rare opportunity to bring back a familiar face, not for stardom, but for stability.

Adams would return with open arms

Jamal Adams’ time with the Jets was electric and dramatic.

Drafted in 2017, Adams quickly became one of the most feared safeties in football. His tenacity, confidence, and on-field production made him a cornerstone piece for a franchise that needed hope.

Then came the blockbuster trade in 2020, sending Adams to Seattle for two first-round picks and a third. It was one of the most lopsided deals in Jets history—in their favor.

Adams now wants to mend fences.

“I would love to be back with the Jets and, obviously, finish it the right way,” he said Wednesday night in a chat with Jets fans, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That would be a dream come true.”

This isn’t about returning as a star. It’s about healing and helping.

What he could bring to the Jets locker room

The 28-year-old played just 40 snaps last season between the Titans and Lions.

At this stage, Adams wouldn’t be expected to start, and he knows that. He sees his potential value as a leader, mentor, and depth piece.

“[I would] just come in as a seasoned vet, give game to the young cats and help in any way,” Adams explained.

He emphasized he’s healthy, and just wants a fair shot to contribute, even in a limited role.

The Jets already added Alabama safety Malachi Moore in the draft, and they’re building around younger pieces.

But a respected voice like Adams, even in a rotational role, could support that transition—especially under a new coaching staff led by Aaron Glenn, who is trying to reshape the team culture around discipline and intensity.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Should the Jets actually make the call?

Bringing back Adams wouldn’t be about box scores or highlight reels. It’d be about presence.

Training camp is often where culture is forged. The Jets need depth, they need leadership, and most of all, they need players who want to be here. Adams fits all three.

Yes, it would be a flyer—and no, it wouldn’t guarantee much on the field—but sometimes, emotional reunions bring out the best in everyone involved.

The franchise may have changed faces since Adams last wore green and white, but the chance to write a final chapter together might be exactly what both sides need.

