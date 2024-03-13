Should the Jets explore a trade for Chargers WR Mike Williams?

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have a need for a competent wide receiver next to Garrett Wilson next season. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers assessed what the Jets’ major needs are this winter, and wideout was one of them.

Available options on the open market are dwindling. Mike Evans and Tee Higgins are off the board. However, another viable option remains out there for the Jets to pursue in a trade.

Jets: Mike Williams is looked at as a WR option in the trade market

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams is being shopped. Andrew Fialkow of Jetsxfactor.com named him as a worthy solution for the Jets’ void on the outside.

Williams put up an impressive 249 receiving yards and nine 1st downs in only three games last season. He missed the bulk of the year due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Though he’s missed considerable time over the last two NFL campaigns, Williams was a force when last seen in a full 16-game slate. In 2021, the Clemson product went for 1,146 receiving yards and established himself as a legitimate No. 1 option.

How would Williams remedy the Jets’ receiving game?

Rodgers would benefit greatly from having Williams and his 14.5 yards per reception averaged from 2021 until now. The big-play wideout would also allow the offense to flow with more convention.

New York had running back Breece Hall finished third in receiving yards in 2023. That is not sustainable for a Jets team that is seemingly only a couple of pieces away from fringe contention in the AFC.