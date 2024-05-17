NFL analyst gives bold prediction on Jets’ 2024 record

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Jared Greenberg is all in on the New York Jets for the 2024 NFL season. Greenberg has no doubt that the Jets will run through the AFC East and the league as a whole. So much so, that he predicted a massive winning streak for Gang Green on Thursday’s airing of “Get Up.”

“Greenie” declared that the Jets will win 11 straight games from Weeks 2 through 12 and finish with a 14-3 record, boldly saying this (h/t Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun):

“I got 14-3,” Greenberg said. “Did I undersell them?”

Jets’ new look roster positions them for a winning season in 2024

The Jets will certainly field a roster that has playoff-caliber written all over it. Jets starting quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is returning from a torn Achilles from last season to a new receiving corps featuring a second 1,000-yard-caliber wide receiver in Mike Williams opposite WR1 Garrett Wilson.

New York will also enjoy the services of first-round pick offensive lineman Olu Fashanu to spearhead Rodgers’ protection in the pocket. Their defense has also seen major upgrades with their trade for sacks maven defensive end Haason Reddick and D-lineman Javon Kinlaw.

The Jets’ early season schedule primes them for a fast start to the year

Their schedule after their season opener against the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, which Greenberg has them losing, puts them up against the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings from Weeks 2-5. All of those teams finished with losing records in 2023. The Jets have a great chance to sweep them, though the Titans made shrewd moves in the open market and the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Jets will be challenged by successful teams from 2023 in the middle of the year

The Buffalo Bills will present the Jets with their next toughest matchup in Week 6 before they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots again, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks from Weeks 7-13. The Steelers and Texans went 10-7 last season and will field strong youthful units in 2024. As this stretch may seem easily conquerable for New York, it is also a period where annual upsets could occur.

The Jets winning 14 games is not impossible despite having a difficult last five-game stretch

It is not out of the realm of possibility for the Jets’ anticipated high-octane offense and boosted defense to carry them to one of the best records in the league come season’s end. However, there are a handful of teams that will make Greenberg’s 11-game streak hard to achieve.

Further, the Jets will close out their campaign with tough challenges against the 11-6 Miami Dolphins from a year ago in Weeks 14 and 18 and the Bills once again in Week 17. Greenberg envisions the Jets’ second and third losses coming in Week 14 and 17. Even without superstar wideout Stefon Diggs, Buffalo and Miami will cap off one of the toughest final five-game stretches for any team in the NFL. That slate will also likely determine who takes home the AFC East crown, which will have a large bearing on the playoffs.