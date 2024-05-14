Jets make Super Bowl & Aaron Rodgers takes home his fifth MVP in bold 2024 NFL season projection

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets drastically improved their roster for the 2024 NFL season and starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be healthy to start the year, leading one analyst to issue a couple of bold predictions about how their year will shake out.

According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, the Jets will reach the Super Bowl next season and Rodgers will win the 2024 NFL MVP award. Davenport justified his bold takes by saying this in part (h/t Richie Whitt of Fan Nation’s Jets Country):

“The Jets may have to settle for 12 wins this season. But they will win the AFC East. Rodgers will tie Peyton Manning for the most MVP awards and fans will be treated to a Chiefs-less Super Bowl for just the second time in the last six years,” Davenport said.

Jets: Aaron Rodgers could contend for 2024 MVP award despite age & Achilles tear

Pertaining to Rodgers, the superstar quarterback currently has four league MVPs under his belt. He won the NFL’s top individual honor in 2011, 2014, 2020, and most recently in 2021.

Approaching his age-40 season fresh off of tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, an MVP for Rodgers is not as likely as one would think given his age, health, and the level of elite competition in the league today, despite winning one just three years ago.

Nevertheless, the California native has another receiver in Mike Williams who is a proven 1,000-yard pass catcher twice over next to featured wideout Garrett Wilson, a revamped offensive line, and a ball-carrier in Breece Hall who had a breakout 2023 outing behind 994 rushing yards at 4.5 yards per carry that will help him put up gaudy stats and win a lot of games. Rodgers’ name will likely float in MVP talks as a result.

Can the Jets realistically win the AFC East and reach the Super Bowl in 2024?

As for the Jets as a team, they have not made it to the Super Bowl since they won it in the 1968 season. They have not made the playoffs since 2010, nor have they had a season with 12 or more wins since 1998.

New York has the talent on both sides of the football to come away victorious in the AFC East. They finished 7-10 in the division last year without Rodgers, largely off of the strength of their defense. Improving by five wins with their revamped unit, also highlighted by standout draft picks in offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and slot receiver Malachi Corley is not wishful thinking.

However, the Jets getting the edge over the Miami Dolphins and their high-octane offense will be a challenge. The Buffalo Bills will also be a threat, though losing two-time All-Pro receiver Stephon Diggs to the Houston Texans will drastically impact their offense. Both teams finished at 11-6 last year.

The Jets have a great chance to make a deep push behind a successful season from Rodgers. However, a sample from the beginning of the year may be needed to get a true feel for just how dominant he and they will be for the entire season.