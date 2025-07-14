Jets’ weapons rank amongst worst in the NFL

While the Jets improved their roster a decent bit this offseason, they haven’t added the firepower they might need at the offensive skill positions. ESPN gave them a less-than-favorable ranking recently while evaluating each of the 32 teams’ skill position groups.

Breece Hall’s struggles are being held against him

ESPN’s Ben Barnwell had two knocks against the Jets’ skill position group. The first was Breece Hall’s struggles last year, and his inability to be explosive or serve as a big-play threat.

Hall last season had 876 yards and five touchdowns, along with 483 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This is down from 2023, when Hall had 1,585 total yards and nine touchdowns.

Now, Hall could be heading into a make-or-break season with the Jets. His name popped up in trade discussions this offseason, but the Jets ultimately decided to give him another opportunity.

Hall is a fast player whose explosiveness could be maximized on outside runs. Getting him prime rushing opportunities and keeping Hall healthy will be crucial, but challenging.

The Jets should avoid using him in short-yardage situations, as they have Braelon Allen on the roster to do that. All in all, the Jets and Hall have to come up with a plan for success. It starts with staying healthy.

Jets have weak pass catchers behind Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson has been a perennial 1000-yard receiver throughout his young career so far, putting him at the top of the Jets’ depth chart. Behind him, however, ESPN argues that there isn’t enough receiving talent.

The Jets’ offense features the likes of Allen Lazard, Malachi Corley, and Josh Reynolds behind Wilson.

Corley, specifically, might not make the roster. But the other two pass-catchers could have solid seasons.

During his time with the Detroit Lions, Reynolds had his best season with now Jets’ OC Tanner Engstrand, posting 608 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Overall, the Jets could climb up this ranking a bit this season if the receiving corps can have a guy step up big time.