Jets’ veteran alreading seeing signs of stardom in brand new offensive tackle

There’s something oddly poetic about a silent force. A presence that doesn’t shout, doesn’t wave — it just moves people. Literally.

That’s what the New York Jets may have found in Armand Membou, their latest offensive line investment and the quiet cornerstone of a louder mission.

A heavy investment in trench warfare

The Jets haven’t been shy about where they believe games are won and lost — in the trenches, up front, with power and patience.

They’ve poured draft capital and free-agent dollars into rebuilding a once-patchwork offensive line into something they hope can be dominant.

This offseason, they used another top-10 pick on Membou, a 21-year-old right tackle from Missouri who allowed just eight pressures last season.

That kind of protection is more than numbers on a spreadsheet — it’s the kind of wall that could finally stabilize a volatile offense.

Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Membou’s mindset matches his role

He’s not a trash talker. He’s not a hype machine. Membou is, by all accounts, the strong and silent type.

Jets veteran lineman John Simpson — a steady presence himself — has tried cracking the code, getting Membou to open up during practices.

“He doesn’t talk a lot, but I’m gonna get it out of him,” Simpson joked, noting the rookie’s quiet confidence.

“He plays like he talks a lot,” Simpson added. That’s about the highest praise you can give a young lineman — play first, speak later.

Veteran guidance is part of the plan

Simpson has earned the right to lead by example. He played over 1,000 snaps at left guard last season, allowing just 20 pressures.

For a Jets team trying to keep Justin Fields upright and extend drives, players like Simpson set the tone — steady, reliable, under control.

And Simpson’s willingness to mentor Membou adds to that dynamic, creating a bridge between experience and youth in the trenches.

It’s a vital connection, especially on an offensive line that blends veterans with new arrivals and has to gel quickly.

The upside is huge, but chemistry is key

On paper, this should be one of the most talented offensive lines the Jets have fielded in years. That’s not even a question.

But “on paper” doesn’t win games. The communication, trust, and feel for each other’s movements — that’s what separates top-tier units.

Membou brings elite technique and athleticism, but learning how to sync up with teammates in live action is the next crucial step.

If the unit can stay healthy and mesh early, Justin Fields may finally get the protection cushion that allows him to find rhythm and make plays.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

A quiet foundation to build something big

There’s no need for Membou to change who he is. If he’s focused, consistent, and quietly dominant, the Jets will happily take it.

Simpson may eventually get a few more words out of him — but if Membou keeps stonewalling edge rushers, nobody’s going to mind the silence.

