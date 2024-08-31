Jets star rookie OL could see expanded role in offense after getting reps at right tackle

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets made a clean sweep of their 2024 NFL preseason slate in impressive fashion, and one important piece to their winning puzzle may be primed to occupy both backup tackle slots on their offensive line once the season kicks off.

Jets rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu has shown New York what he is made of in his first taste of professional action this summer. So much so, that Jets head coach Robert Saleh and his staff started him at right tackle in their preseason finale against the New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 24. He had previously gotten rave remarks from several analysts for his preseason Week 1 performance against the Washington Commanders. Additionally, plays like this block on Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick McLendon at their joint practice during the week of Aug. 12, shared by SNY on X, raised many eyebrows.

Jets and OT Olu Fashanu could mutually benefit from his deployment at right tackle

The reason why Fashanu lining up at right tackle in concert with his natural position of left tackle is so important is because of the great depth that the Jets have on their offensive line. The team has the luxury of deploying reigning 2023 Second-Team All-Pro honoree Tyron Smith at left tackle and standout lineman Morgan Moses at right tackle in their starting lineup.

As great as Fashanu was in college at Penn State, having not allowed a single sack or quarterback hit in his entire three-year career, getting the benefit of the doubt over those two proven talents would be a steep hill to climb, especially over the more seasoned and accomplished Smith. Thus, the 319-pound pass protector getting reps at right tackle will allow him to see as much as double the amount of time on the field spelling for either or in staggered snaps.

Fashanu’s apparent NFL readiness hints at his potential to succeed at right tackle

All in all, either way coach Saleh slices it, the Maryland native will be instrumental in the Jets’ offensive scheme. Further, should Smith or Morgan get hurt at any point in the season, Fashanu will instantly inherit the main gig for one of, if not the most important position in the offense behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers next season.