Jets’ speedy third-year receiver could have breakout 2025 campaign

New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson will have an opportunity to expand his role this season.

While typically thought of as a return specialist, Gipson could break out and make an impact on the Jets’ offense in 2025.

Xavier Gipson is a quick, elusive player

Gipson does not have much experience on the offensive side, as he has primarily contributed as a return specialist.

But the Jets’ return specialist role has incoming competition, with players like Kene Nwangu and possibly rookie Arian Smith. This should prompt Gipson to take a big step up in multiple ways.

Gipson’s quick-twitch ability immediately pops off the screen. That trait is what makes him such a valuable returner. But with some coaching from this new staff, he could be much more than that.

His career stats don’t stand out. He has totaled only 268 receiving yards and one touchdown across 34 games (three starts), as well as 73 yards and one touchdown rushing.

Gipson hasn’t done much yet. But with more opportunities should come more numbers. Those opportunities could roll in this season.

Jets’ OC knows how to get everyone involved

Lucky for Gipson, new Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand has experience getting everyone on the offensive side involved in playmaking. Formerly the Detroit Lions’ passing game coordinator, Engstrand knows how to maximize receiving talent.

Kalif Raymond was primarily a special teams player for the Detroit Lions, but Engstrand helped find ways to get him involved on offense. Last season, he posted 17 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. This could be what Gipson provides for the Jets.

If he does end up putting up career numbers, expect them to mainly come through the screen game and on quick-hitting passes that get the receiver open in space. Having him run with the ball in his hands will help him tremendously, as the Jets probably do not want him to have to track down deep balls.

He could provide something similar to what Malachi Corley could this year, but Corley is a harder runner who will be able to cut back to the middle of the field and run over players.

Gipson can beat people with speed and finesse, which has already shown up on special teams in the return game. If he can unlock that skill set on the offensive end, the Jets’ offense can become far more explosive.