Jets sign ex-Giants QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Aaron Rodgers for 2024 season

Tyrod Taylor is now officially the backup quarterback for the New York Jets. Taylor spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants and will remain at MetLife Stadium in 2024. He will man the second-string behind starter Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran dual-threat signed a deal worth up to $18 million over two years, as NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero published on X on Tuesday.

Taylor had bright spots when he started for the Giants in 2023. He led the G-Men to an impressive 13-10 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7 and a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. In 11 games and five starts, Taylor sported a 64.4% completion pct. along with a 5-3 TD-INT ratio.

What Taylor can bring to the Jets next season

At 34 years of age, Taylor will be valued as a seasoned contributor who can immediately step in should Rodgers get banged up throughout the next season. The Jets did not have a reliable backup that could will their playoff-caliber roster to the playoffs in Rodgers’ stead, though Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian had their moments.

Wilson’s impending departure is at the door. Taylor, who’s been a backup in roughly eight of his 13 seasons as a pro, will give the Jets stoutness in their depth chart.