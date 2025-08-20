Jets should consider sending blockbuster trade offer to Bengals for Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson has seen his name a lot in trade rumors recently, amidst a contract dispute. Would it make sense for the Jets to go out and make a big offer for the talented pass rusher?

Jets’ defense could become elite with Trey Hendrickson

The Jets have two quality edge defenders, but none to the likes of Trey Hendrickson.

Will McDonald IV is a very talented pass rusher who got after the quarterback a lot last season. He had 28 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 24 quarterback hits.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

On the opposite side is Jermaine Johnson II, who is returning from an Achilles tear he suffered last season. In the year prior, Johnson II was a Pro Bowler, posting 55 tackles, seven and a half sacks, and 16 quarterback hits.

These are both good seasons, but none to the likes of Hendrickson. The Bengals’ edge is coming off his best season just last year, posting 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and 36 quarterback hits. This put him second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting as well.

Adding him to this already deadly defense would create a matchup nightmare for all offenses, one that head coach Aaron Glenn would love.

This would be a costly trade

To get this quality of player, the Jets are going to have to give up a lot. The Bengals’ reported package they are seeking includes a top draft pick, preferably a first or second round pick, along with a young defensive player.

For the Jets, a package like this is doable. They have an abundance of depth on the defensive side, and could look into moving one of them, along with a draft pick for Hendrickson.

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A starting offer they would send to the Bengals would be a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 fourth-round pick, and EDGE Jermaine Johnson II.

This gives the Bengals two upper mid-round picks, along with a quality defensive player who, when healthy, has made the Pro Bowl.

The Jets are going to be looking to make big moves next offseason, but why not start a year early? The Jets could start their ascent a little earlier than expected.