Jets’ physcial second-year running back has turned heads all summer

The Jets’ coaching staff has made it known that they are going to be using multiple running backs this season. With Breece Hall being the starter, they have slotted in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as the backups.

However, Allen is playing far better than a backup right now.

Braelon Allen is a big, physical runner

Allen is a big guy who has impressive speed for his size. He runs downhill and always picks up the extra yard in tough situations.

Last season, Allen put up 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with 19 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

These are good stats for a backup running back, but he could blow those numbers out of the water this year. He has been having a fantastic camp, breaking out big runs after big runs every day.

This strong camp will transition to the games, and we will see the full effect of Allen come Week 1.

Jets may look to move Breece Hall

Rumors have been swirling in the NFL world, especially around the running back position. With players like Rhamondre Stevenson and Brian Robinson Jr. in the trade rumors, many believe Breece Hall could be on the move.

He is in the last year of his deal and is looking for a new contract as well. And there is a chance he will not get that contract from the Jets.

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

If the Jets think about moving him, a team like the Dallas Cowboys could be an intriguing fit. They are a passing-heavy team, and Hall is an elite pass catcher. They do not have a back that Hall would be taking away from, leaving it a great fit.

Although it is uncertain if the Jets are thinking about a Hall trade, this could be his last season in New York. This could leave the reins to a new guy, like Allen.