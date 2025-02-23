Jets should consider replacing Haason Reddick with 5x Chargers Pro Bowler if cut

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have a prime opportunity to recover from their potential loss of free-agent pass-rusher Haason Reddick this offseason.

Jets could look into star Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa this offseason

The Jets could consider making an offer to Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa if he is cut this season. Sports Illustrated relayed a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano regarding the potential for Bosa to hit the open market this offseason:

“Edge rusher Joey Bosa, the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowler, is likely to be released before he collects a $12.36 million roster bonus next month, ESPN’s Dan Graziano says,” Sports Illustrated published on X.

Bosa is a high-end pass rusher for Jets to consider

Bosa is coming off of a 2024 campaign where he recorded five sacks, 13 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. While it was somewhat of a down statistical year for him, the 29-year-old only played in 14 games, nine of which he started.

Bosa may no longer be at the apex of his game as he was from 2016-2021, but he’s still a renowned pass-rusher that can take over for Reddick should the latter leave. Reddick missed the first seven games of the previous campaign. However, when he returned, the 30-year-old notched only two tackles for loss, one pass defended, one sack, and one forced fumble for the Jets.

His well-reported holdout and off-field antics may be a detracting factor for he and the franchise to reunite. Thus, Bosa makes sense for New York to keep eyes on.