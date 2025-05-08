Jets rookie playmaker has a ‘superpower’ — and he’s ready to put it on display

Speed has a funny way of blinding people to flaws—until the right team turns it into something truly dangerous on Sundays.

That’s what the New York Jets are betting on after drafting Georgia standout Arian Smith in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

On paper, the pick drew plenty of criticism. But on the field, Smith might just be the unconventional spark this offense has needed.

“I want to be one of the best players to ever catch the ball, and Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he sees that in me. Of course, I need to work, but he said he sees something special in me. I feel like when I’m clicking on all cylinders, and everything is going right, I can be a dangerous player,” Smith said.

Drops, size concerns, and draft-day doubts

The critiques aren’t unfair—Smith dropped 10 passes last season on just 72 targets, a number that raises immediate red flags for scouts.

He hauled in 48 of those targets for 801 yards and four touchdowns, logging a 66.7% reception rate that leaves room for improvement.

At 23 years old, Smith doesn’t have ideal size for a traditional boundary receiver, and his drop issues were widely discussed pre-draft.

In fact, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Smith as a seventh-round pick or priority undrafted free agent heading into draft weekend.

So when the Jets selected him in the fourth round, it turned heads for more reasons than one, especially with so many needs to address.

But this wasn’t a pick about polish—it was about pure, unfiltered athleticism and upside, something the Jets desperately needed to inject.

A superpower that can’t be taught

Smith ranked among the top athletes in the entire draft, including a verified 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

That level of burst is game-breaking, and Jets brass clearly saw something they didn’t want to risk slipping through their fingers.

“He just runs by people… that’s his superpower,” NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said when evaluating Smith’s film and overall potential.

The Jets aren’t looking at Smith as a volume target or a polished route-runner—they’re viewing him as an offensive weapon.

Think less possession receiver, more lightning bolt—used on jet sweeps, bubble screens, and vertical shots that stretch the defense thin.

Creating layers in the offensive scheme

With Justin Fields now leading the Jets’ offense, everything will be built around mobility, misdirection, and keeping defenses on edge.

That’s where Smith fits perfectly—as an extension of the run game, a horizontal threat, and someone who forces defensive backs to respect space.

He lined up out wide on over 79% of his snaps last season but has the traits to be used in motion or the backfield creatively.

If his hands improve even slightly, the Jets may have found their version of what the 49ers have in players like Deebo Samuel.

It’s not about production on paper—it’s about drawing defenders, manipulating zones, and creating windows for others like Garrett Wilson.

Why take the risk so early?

Plenty of analysts believe Smith would’ve been available several rounds later or even as an undrafted free agent by some projections.

But the Jets weren’t drafting based on value—they were drafting for fit, speed, and an offensive wrinkle that no one else could replicate.

This team needs juice. They need threats. They need wildcards who can shift momentum with one touch—and Smith might be that type of player.

At worst, they miss on a fourth-round pick. At best, they unlock a player who terrifies coordinators every time he motions across formation.

It’s not about now—it’s about what could be

Smith isn’t going to be a 100-target receiver. He’s probably not even going to start the year with a significant snap share.

But as the offense evolves and Fields settles in, having a player who can shift gears at a moment’s notice is invaluable.

The Jets know what they’ve lacked for years—athleticism, misdirection, and unpredictability—and Smith offers all three in one package.

Now it’s about harnessing it, refining the edges, and letting the speed do the rest.

