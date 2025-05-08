The Jets’ new offensive weapon could be Justin Fields’ best friend

Every quarterback needs a safety valve—someone who can make the tough catches in traffic and block when the trenches collapse.

For the New York Jets, that lifeline might come from a 20-year-old rookie who has barely scratched the surface of his potential.

A new era of offense begins with a ground-first mindset

With Justin Fields stepping in at quarterback, the Jets are embracing a different identity—one built around the run game and athleticism.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Gone is the Rodgers-led pass-first system. In its place, a scheme that leans heavily on misdirection, power runs, and tight end play.

In that kind of setup, tight ends aren’t just nice-to-have—they’re essential.

And while some questioned the Jets for passing on Tyler Warren, they might’ve struck gold with LSU product Mason Taylor in the second round.

Taylor brings rare traits for a 20-year-old prospect

Taylor isn’t your average developmental tight end. At 6’5” and 255 pounds, he already looks the part of a prototypical NFL mismatch.

Though he posted modest stats at LSU—546 yards and two touchdowns—he was underutilized in their system as a receiving threat.

But NFL evaluators see a different path for him: a high-volume, reliable weapon who can dominate the middle of the field.

Taylor dropped just one pass last season on 79 targets and showcased great hands, solid route-running, and strong football IQ.

Versatility makes him a matchup nightmare

One of Taylor’s biggest assets is his ability to line up anywhere on the field.

He spent 45.1% of his snaps in line as a traditional tight end and 44.6% split out in the slot.

That versatility allows the Jets to disguise formations, shift pre-snap looks, and keep defenses guessing.

Taylor’s above-average route tree also means he’s not just a safety blanket—he’s someone who can stretch seams and win matchups against linebackers.

Fields will need a reliable intermediate option, especially if the offense isn’t lighting it up through the air, and Taylor fits that need.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

An ideal fit for a young quarterback

Young quarterbacks often lean on tight ends early in their careers, and Fields should be no exception.

Taylor offers a blend of blocking and receiving that makes him incredibly valuable on play-action and third-down situations.

He may not be a star in Week 1, but his workload should increase steadily as the offense begins to form its identity.

By midseason, he could be one of Fields’ most trusted weapons—especially in red zone packages where size and hands matter most.

The Jets’ offense has more promise than it appears

It’s easy to focus on the headline moves, like Fields or rookie tackle Armand Membou, but Taylor might end up the hidden gem.

This is a player with elite tools and the opportunity to grow in real-time within a system built to accentuate his strengths.

For a team seeking answers on offense, Mason Taylor might just end up being one of the most important answers of all.

