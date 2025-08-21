Jets reportedly monitoring the trade market for a wide receiver

The Jets do not have much depth at the wide receiver position, and they have made that clear to everyone.

Jets have been searching in the trade market

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Jets have been monitoring the wide receiver trade market.

This isn’t too shocking for many, as the Jets are in need of some help. Garrett Wilson is their set-in-stone No. 1 guy, but opposite him is a big question mark.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, and maybe even rookie Arian Smith are three guys fighting for the WR2 spot. These are also solid receivers, but they aren’t guys that many would be excited about as their second guy.

They have high hopes for Reynolds, who has experience with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. He played well under Engstrand in Detroit in 2023, totaling 40 receptions, 608 yards, and five touchdowns.

Making a move for another receiver might be worth it

Wilson is going to be getting a bulk of the receiving work, but what if he misses some time? That is the big concern for the Jets.

Acquiring a receiver would be beneficial for the Jets and could accelerate their offense. A big-name player like Jakobi Meyers, or even signing a player like Amari Cooper, would dramatically help this offense.

But big names don’t always mean better. There are players like Diontae Johnson and Marquez Valdez-Scantling who could be available to help this receiver corps out.