Jets acquired a crucial veteran starter for pennies on the dollar in recent trade

On Wednesday evening, the Jets made a deal to acquire Harrison Phillips and a Minnesota Vikings 2027 seventh-round pick for 2026 and 2027 sixth-round picks.

Harrison Phillips pairs nicely alongside Quinnen Williams

Phillips is a big-bodied defensive tackle from the University of Stanford, who can hold a big role for this Jets’ team.

Last season with the Vikings, Phillips had 56 tackles, four passes defended, two tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits. These are good numbers similar to those that he has put up throughout his career.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Phillips will be the DT2 now, behind big Quinnen Williams, which is a nice fit for him. He can now focus on defending the run, as he shores up their run defense, while Williams can get after the quarterback.

This is a big move from the Jets, as Phillips is a quality player.

Jets expecting defensive resurgence

The Jets need their defense to get back to form, and acquiring some talent on the defensive line is going to help them get there.

Phillips is a quality player who brings confidence and veteran leadership from Minnesota that the Jets needed.

Last season, the Jets ranked in the top three in total yards allowed, but allowed inside the top half of the league in points allowed. The name of the game is not allowing the opposition to score, and the Jets weren’t great at that.

This defense, with the addition of Harrison Phillips, does not have many holes. They are consistently solid across the board.