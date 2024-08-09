Jets remain in sticky situation with superstar pass-rusher

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have made no progress with superstar offseason acquisition Haason Reddick during his lengthy holdout.

Reddick has yet to participate in any team activities. The Jets’ 2024 NFL season starts in just over four weeks. The team is holding out hope that the standout linebacker enters their fold prior to Week 1 on Sept. 9. They’ll need him against a stout San Francisco 49ers team looking to defend their NFC crown. Though, Reddick appears to be dissatisfied with the dollars the Jets are willing to pay him for his contract extension.

Anonymous GMs say the Jets messed up with the Haason Reddick trade

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, two anonymous NFL general managers lambasted the Jets’ front office for not getting on the same page with Reddick regarding how his contract situation would look upon coming to New York:

“The Jets should’ve executed a deal with Reddick before making the trade or, at the very least, established parameters,’ two agents not affiliated with Reddick told ESPN. One agent said he’s ‘super surprised’ they didn’t have an agreement in place with Reddick. The other agent said, ‘You don’t do a trade until you know what the parameters are.'” Cimini wrote.

Will the Jets regret the Reddick trade if he holds out into the 2024 campaign?

The Jets want to reap the type of production Reddick delivered on in 2023 — 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. A picture-perfect replacement for the departed defensive end Bryce Huff on the defensive line, Reddick’s output has the potential to give New York an immeasurable edge on the edge.

Unfortunately for the franchise, the New Jersey native is already down $1.15 million in fines for failing to participate in minicamp and training camp. The money surprisingly does not seem to bother the former Second-Team All-Pro honoree, who is reportedly seeking $25 million annually on his next deal, which would pay him $10.75 million more than the $14.25 million he is set to take home for the 2024 campaign.

The Jets do still have $19.84 million in cap space ahead of the upcoming season that they could allocate eight figures of toward Reddick’s desired extension. They also have a whopping $57.86 million available for 2025, which makes their reported interest in revisiting an extension with Reddick next winter sensible.

All in all, if the Temple University product holds his ground into the regular season, the Jets may reserve the right to have second thoughts about trading for him. New York is carrying massive Super Bowl expectations into next season. The defense was the No. 1 ranked unit last year and can be so again in 2024. The offense is expected to show out behind the return of four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers and the addition of former 1,000-yard WR Mike Williams. Reddick can be the final piece to their championship puzzle, as was intended. The next four weeks will be critical for his and the Jets’ season outlook and long-term future.