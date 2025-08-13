Jets’ promising mid-round pick could steal WR2 job out of camp

This offseason, the Jets selected Arian Smith in the fourth round of the draft out of the University of Georgia. The speedster has been impressive this summer and is looking to cement his name in the lineup this season for the Jets.

Arian Smith stood out against the Packers

Arian Smith is a guy that all Jets fans will be getting to know this year. He was selected in the fourth round, after running a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

He also had a good year at Georgia, putting up 817 yards and four touchdowns. But what is most astonishing about his season was his 17.0 yards per reception, showing how he is a big-play threat at all times.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

And Smith just played in his first preseason bout against the Packers, where he made his mark immediately. He didn’t have the stats or even a big play, but he just looked smooth — as he has all summer.

Smith had two receptions for 18 yards and beat a corner on a go route that was ultimately overthrown by his quarterback.

Jets X Factor beat writer Nick Faria shared his perspective on Smith recently, stating that the rookie could be making a serious case for the starting lineup.

“Arian Smith is the only receiver at this point making consistent plays worthy of being WR2,” Faria said (h/t Sleeper).

The Jets need a deep threat receiver

The Jets are going to need more than just Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds as their secondary wide receivers opposite Garrett Wilson.

Smith can be that guy for the Jets. A speedy, burner-type receiver that extends the field and frees up the middle of the field for others. Smith will be able to perform a Jameson Williams-type role for the team, like the Lions, which will provide major impact for the Jets.

Smith continues to show out, and the NFL world should be ready for a breakout this season.