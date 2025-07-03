Jets’ new veteran safety could be a ballhawk in their defense

This offseason, the Jets added some talent to their defensive backfield, signing veteran safety Andre Cisco.

In 2024, Cisco took a step backward while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he is in line for a bounce-back season with the Jets in 2025.

Andre Cisco has great ball skills

Cisco didn’t have the interception numbers he would’ve liked last season, but overall still had a solid outing. He posted 68 tackles with seven pass defenses and one interception.

This is the quality production the Jets are looking for from the safety position this season. However, they may also be looking for Cisco to fill a different role in their secondary.

Cisco had previous seasons in 2022 and 2023 where he totaled three and four interceptions, respectively. In these seasons, Cisco played more of a free safety role, which is what he should be playing this season with the Jets.

Cisco will play over the top, giving the Jets a quality ball hawk at the top of their defense.

Jets’ roster doesn’t have many ballhawks

With players like Tony Adams and Brandon Stephens seemingly getting starting roles on this team, the Jets aren’t filled with many players who go out and get interceptions.

That is where Cisco could step up big time, and be that ballhawk safety to cover over the top. Cisco had higher totals in 2022 and 2023 playing in a similar role, which could happen again this season.

After his one-year contract runs up with the Jets, Cisco could earn a long-term deal to play a quality role for a team. The 2025 season will prove to many teams that Cisco is a high-quality NFL safety.