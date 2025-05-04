Jets’ new freaky athletic UDFA quarterback will be a fan-favorite

Sometimes, the best stories don’t start in the spotlight. They begin in the shadows, with overlooked names and underdog dreams.

That’s the kind of script the New York Jets might be writing with their newest quarterback addition — a player who didn’t hear his name called on draft night but might just win over an entire fanbase.

Brady Cook isn’t supposed to be the future. But he might become the heartbeat of the locker room anyway.

Athletic upside makes this gamble intriguing

Cook wasn’t selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Jets didn’t let him slip away quietly.

They scooped up the 23-year-old Missouri product as an undrafted free agent, intrigued by the traits he brings to the table.

Standing at 6’2” and weighing 215 pounds, Cook brings more than just size — he brings real athletic juice.

He ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash and posted the second-highest athleticism score among quarterbacks at the 2025 NFL Combine.

There’s electricity in his game, even if it’s still raw and unpredictable.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Flashes of brilliance with plenty of flaws

Cook completed 62.4% of his passes last season with a 70.9% adjusted completion rate, throwing for 2,535 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also added 375 rushing yards and five scores on the ground, showcasing dual-threat ability.

But the flaws are just as glaring as the flashes.

He tends to lock in on his first read and struggles to manipulate safeties with his eyes.

His decision-making is inconsistent, and his understanding of defensive coverages is still in the early stages.

He’s more a project than a plug-and-play option — but the Jets are giving him the one thing he needs most: time.

A fan favorite waiting to happen?

Despite the imperfections, Cook’s energy and personality have already started to create a buzz.

On the Flight Deck podcast, ESPN’s Matt Miller recently told Jets insider Rich Cimini that Cook has something special.

“[Cook] will probably be one of the most popular players on the team within the first couple of months,” Miller said. “He is the dude that everyone loves.”

There’s something magnetic about his presence — the kind of energy that draws teammates and fans in even before the results catch up.

He may not win games yet, but he’s already winning hearts.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The perfect role for development

Cook couldn’t have landed in a better situation.

The Jets aren’t asking him to start or rescue the franchise. They’re offering him a clipboard, a headset, and a chance to grow.

Behind the scenes, he’ll work on refining his mechanics, improving his field vision, and studying the speed of the NFL game.

And if he ever gets a chance to step in, his athleticism could make him a spark plug when things go sideways.

It’s a no-risk signing that could yield some surprising upside if the development timeline plays out just right.

Jets may have found lightning in a bottle

Cook isn’t the next Aaron Rodgers. But he might be the next great training camp story — and maybe more down the line.

With the right coaching and patience, there’s something to unlock here.

Sometimes, all a quarterback needs is the right team to believe in him before the fans follow suit.

Popular reading:

Jets added a true ball-hawk to the secondary for just $8.5 million