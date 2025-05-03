Jets added a true ball-hawk to the secondary for just $8.5 million

Sometimes a fresh start can be the spark that changes everything, especially for a player with raw, underutilized talent.

The New York Jets are banking on that belief after signing safety Andre Cisco to a one-year, $8.5 million contract.

With $7.5 million guaranteed, it’s a modest deal with room for upside—exactly the type of bet a rebuilding team should make.

Cisco enters a completely new system under head coach Aaron Glenn, offering hope that his best football still lies ahead.

The 25-year-old flashed promise with the Jacksonville Jaguars but never quite put it all together in their disjointed defense.

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Cisco’s track record hints at more to come

A third-round pick in 2021, Cisco spent four seasons with the Jaguars, known for his athleticism and ball hawking ability.

Across 47 games, he racked up eight interceptions and 13 pass breakups, showing flashes of high-end playmaking at safety.

Last season, Cisco allowed 370 yards and three touchdowns in coverage but did log six breakups and a lone interception.

It wasn’t a standout year by the numbers, but context matters—Jacksonville’s scheme was among the NFL’s most ineffective.

Cisco’s fundamentals as a tackler are solid, and he’s only scratched the surface of what he could be in coverage.

How Cisco fits into the Jets’ defensive plans

The Jets are moving forward with Brandon Stephens and Sauce Gardner at the two primary cornerback spots this season.

Gardner’s elite coverage ability locks down one side, but Stephens has struggled with deep threats and giving up big plays.

That’s where Cisco may prove vital—roaming deep, reading quarterbacks, and helping limit explosive passes over the top.

Cisco has the speed and anticipation to bait risky throws, and the Jets need that kind of insurance in coverage.

Even if he doesn’t become a star overnight, he should give Glenn enough versatility to get creative in his secondary.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A low-risk move with high-reward potential

For a one-year deal, the Jets made a smart bet on a young player entering the prime of his career.

At 25 years old, Cisco brings starting experience, athletic traits, and ball skills that still have room to grow.

He’s not a finished product, but Glenn’s coaching staff may be what finally unlocks his full potential on the back end.

The Jets need playmakers on defense, and Cisco has the instincts and physicality to become one if used properly.

With a rebuilt roster and a new vision, this type of signing reflects a team looking for hidden value in plain sight.

