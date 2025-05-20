Jets might’ve struck gold with new rookie tight end

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

The Jets have a lot of new faces on the offensive side of the football entering 2025. A lot of players need to take a big step up to turn their offense around this season.

The new-look Jets feature Justin Fields as their new starting quarterback; they have a new tackle with Armand Membou, and there are some more new faces as well.

But there is one player flying under the radar who could sneak away with a big role for the Jets this season.

Jets fans might be overlooking rookie TE Mason Taylor

The player who is being underrated this offseason is none other than second-round rookie tight end Mason Taylor. If the Jets’ offense is clicking this season, Taylor will be a big part of the reason why and will receive plenty of buzz during his rookie campaign.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

The LSU product might need to have a breakout rookie season for this Jets offense to reach a new level. There are a lot of question marks on this offense, but it definitely has potential.

The Jets’ offense is taking a new shape

Garrett Wilson is going to have a big season, hopefully posting slightly improved statistics from last season.

On paper, the offensive line looks much better than in previous seasons. The running back group looks good, but there needs to be improvement from Breece Hall. Fields is looking motivated and hungry this offseason. The coaching staff is young, exciting, and could create some very fun designs.

This leaves the rest of the weight on Taylor.

Taylor had a breakout final season at LSU

Taylor had a solid final season at LSU in 2024, posting 55 receptions, 546 yards, and two touchdowns. His 55 receptions broke LSU’s record for the most receptions by a tight end in a single season.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He is an overall solid tight end who can have a big season for the Jets. They have threats, but not much in the passing game. That is where Taylor can step up.

Projecting Taylor’s role in the offense

An immediate role can be seen from Taylor in both the passing and the run game. Tanner Engstrand, the former Lions passing coordinator and new Jets offense coordinator, had the pleasure of coaching elite tight end Sam Laporta.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laporta was the No. 34 pick in his respective draft class — a second-round pick, just like Taylor, who was selected No. 42 overall this offseason. Taylor and Laporta play the game with different styles, however, both are well-rounded tight ends.

I picture the Jets this season running a lot of play action this season and deploying a quick passing game with Fields at quarterback. Taylor could play a major role for the Jets, being a possible three-down player. He will be able to block on runs, and he fits well within the passing game.

Taylor is a good prospect who fits in like a glove with this new Jets offensive scheme. He has the ability to fill the void left by not having a great WR2, while also creating an impact in the running game.

If the Jets’ offense winds up being very good this season, expect a big role from Taylor.