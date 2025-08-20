Jets make trade for low-cost, high-upside defensive tackle

The Jets have agreed to a trade with the Cleveland Browns, acquiring Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 6th round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets acquire depth at defensive tackle

Jowon Briggs is a 24-year-old defensive tackle out of the University of Cincinnati. He stands at 6-foot-1, weighing in at about 310 pounds.

Briggs is a bigger guy, someone the Jets could use on their defensive line to clog the run. Last season with the Browns, the defensive tackle had 13 tackles and two quarterback hits in just six game appearances.

Briggs is not somebody to get overly excited about, but he is a body that could help round out the back end of their defensive tackle depth.

Briggs is cheap and an expiring deal

The Jets only gave up a 2026 sixth-rounder while acquiring some depth and a pick in the round following. This is a safe, risk-free move by the Jets that hopes to get something out of nothing.

Briggs is on an expiring contract and will look to make the roster and receive a future contract this season. This is a safe deal for the Jets to make, as they do not risk anything with it.

Injuries seem to always happen on the line, so acquiring talent for a cheaper cost is beneficial. Based on his numbers, he can clog up holes.

My quick analysis of the trade is that it is a good one for both sides. The Browns move up in their draft, and the Jets acquire some depth while still retaining a draft pick for next season.