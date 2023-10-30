Jets lose starting Center to knee injury in win over Giants

The New York Jets managed to pull off a 13–10 win over the New York Giants this past Sunday but took a loss on their offensive line with starting center Connor McGovern sustaining a knee injury in the affair.
Knee Injury a Threat to McGovern’s Iron-Man Status With The Jets
NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via Twitter shortly after McGovern went down:
McGovern went down in the second quarter after QB Zach Wilson was able to deliver a completion on the play. McGovern was helped off the field and missed the remainder of the game.
This is not the first time McGovern has had issues with his knees. An MCL injury on Dec. 24, 2021, against the Jacksonville Jaguars ended his season right before the playoffs rolled around. He was able to recover in time for the start of the 2022 campaign and was not hampered as a result.
Since entering the NFL in 2017, McGovern has played and started in 15 or more games in every season since his second year. He has been durable for the Jets since joining the franchise in 2020 and is hoping that the knee injury won’t keep him out for long.
In seven games thus far, McGovern has allowed one sack and 14 pressures. Pro Football Focus has given him a 54.7 player grade for the year.
Not One, But Two Major Injuries to the Jets’ O-Line
The Jets also lost fill-in center Wes Schweitzer to a calf infirmity after McGovern was taken out of play. With fourth-stringer Xavier Newman now the next man up, the Jets will need sufficient production from the practice squad call-up in order to continue their winning ways until one or both of their fallen offensive linemen return.