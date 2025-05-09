Jets ink new offensive tackle to $31.9 million deal

The New York Jets are building from the inside out, and it’s starting with their new anchor on the offensive line.

They didn’t just draft Armand Membou to protect the quarterback — they’re betting on him to be a cornerstone for years to come.

Rookie deal locked in for a franchise building block

The Jets signed three rookies to deals on Thursday, but the biggest news involved seventh overall pick Armand Membou out of Missouri.

Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old agreed to terms on a fully guaranteed $31.9 million rookie contract, which includes the standard fifth-year option.

This gives the Jets a long runway with their new right tackle, who’s expected to step into a starting role from day one.

Membou earned his top-10 selection by dominating in college, allowing just eight pressures across 827 snaps during the 2024 season.

Those numbers put him among the most efficient pass protectors in college football, showcasing poise, balance, and foot speed beyond his years.

At 6’3” and 314 pounds, Membou combines strength with natural athleticism, an explosive blend the Jets desperately needed on the right side.

The pressure is on to turn potential into production

Membou isn’t walking into a developmental role — the Jets are counting on him to hit the ground running in a demanding AFC East.

With Justin Fields taking over at quarterback, New York will likely lean on a dynamic run-heavy offense to mask growing pains.

Membou is tailor-made for that vision, with strong tape in both pass protection and zone run schemes, ideal for bootlegs and rollout designs.

Still, expectations are high after investing back-to-back first-round picks into the offensive line, including their 2024 selection last year — Olu Fashanu.

The front office has poured resources into solidifying the trenches, and now it’s time for that investment to actually pay off.

There are no more excuses about youth or development — the Jets expect Membou to help anchor one of the league’s top lines.

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why the Jets believe Membou was worth the gamble

Despite a deep draft class, the Jets prioritized Membou for his rare combination of maturity and upside, unusual for such a young lineman.

He’s shown the ability to handle top-tier competition, hold his ground in one-on-one matchups, and maintain elite balance at the point of attack.

Coaches rave about his coachability and intelligence, and that gives the Jets added confidence in his ability to adapt quickly to NFL speed.

There will be bumps, especially early on, but Membou has the tools and demeanor to weather them and come out stronger on the other side.

In a sense, he’s the prototype for the Jets’ rebuild — raw but promising, physical but composed, and full of unpolished potential.

The line is drawn: no more excuses for offensive woes

New York’s investment in their offensive line is as bold as it gets, and now it’s time to cash in on that vision.

They’ve rebuilt the foundation. They’ve secured the quarterback. And now, they’ve locked in the franchise tackle to tie it all together.

Membou may be just 21 years old, but the Jets are banking on him like a ten-year veteran, and there’s no turning back now.

Popular Reading:

Jets Roster Shakeup Begins: The first wave of cuts hits ahead of camp



