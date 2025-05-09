Jets Roster Shakeup Begins: The first wave of cuts hits ahead of camp

There’s no room for sentiment in the NFL. Every offseason, rosters are torn down and rebuilt in real time, and the New York Jets just started their process.

Friday marked the beginning of that transition as the Jets made three early roster cuts, trimming the edges before the real battles begin.

Jets release three as offseason competition heats up

The Jets officially released Easop Winston, Marcus Riley, and Jimmy Ciarlo—three players who were long shots to make the 53-man roster.

Winston, now 28, came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was originally picked up by the Los Angeles Rams and has since bounced between multiple practice squads, including the Saints and Browns.

Despite some flashes during preseason stints, Winston has yet to play a single snap in a regular season NFL game.

The Jets didn’t see him factoring into their wide receiver competition, especially with a crowded room featuring names like Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and rookie Arian Smith.

Marcus Riley hits the free agent market after short stint

Marcus Riley, another undrafted free agent receiver out of Florida A&M, also didn’t make it past the first round of cuts.

At just 22 years old, Riley had hopes of sneaking into the conversation this summer, but the Jets clearly have other priorities.

They’re focused on grooming their 2025 draft class and pushing internal battles that have more upside and investment behind them.

For Riley, this won’t be the end of the road, but it’s a signal that every rep counts when you’re on the fringe of a roster.

Linebacker depth takes a hit with Jimmy Ciarlo’s release

The final name cut on Friday was Jimmy Ciarlo, a linebacker who has yet to find a foothold in the league.

Ciarlo entered the picture as a developmental piece but didn’t do enough to carve out a role, even on special teams.

The Jets are expected to carry stiff competition at linebacker, and Ciarlo was on the outside looking in from the start.

The team is prioritizing athleticism and versatility in that group, and Ciarlo just didn’t show enough flash or upside to survive the first wave.

Expect more movement before training camp

These are just the opening notes of what will be a long symphony of change across the Jets’ roster this offseason.

Every summer brings surprise cuts and breakout camp performances, and the Jets are far from done refining the back end of the depth chart.

Players like Winston, Riley, and Ciarlo represent the reality of the NFL’s churn—where only a few get the chance to make it stick.

For the Jets, this is the beginning of building a team around Justin Fields, Breece Hall, and a new offensive identity.

And to get there, some hard decisions must be made—many more of them still to come.

Popular Reading:

Why this move could signal the Jets aren’t confident in their secondary



