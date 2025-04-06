Jets head coach hints at running back committee for 2025 season

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The New York Jets may not feature Breece Hall as their bell cow running back in 2025.

Jets may play all three RBs in volume next season

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared this quote from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the way he plans to play his running back room next season:

“I think, mentally, [Hall] is in a good place, but I would say that we have three running backs on this team that we’re going to utilize as much as possible,” Glenn said.

Jets’ ball-carriers behind Hall could contend for time

Jets running backs Braelon Allen, as well as Isaiah Davis, could both carve out time in the rotation next season. Allen, in particular, stood out at points in 2024 for New York. The 21-year-old finished with 334 rushing yards across 17 games played, two of which he started. Allen showed promise with his burst as a rookie. He could take the next step in 2025.

Davis also gave the Jets’ coaching staff reason to believe in his potential. Nevertheless, what Hall brings to the table may be too valuable to diminish in a reduced role. The 23-year-old is on the precipice of being a 1,000-yard ball-carrier. He went for 994 rushing yards in 2023, followed by 876 rushing yards in 2024.

At his age, there’s little reason to doubt that he can’t burgeon from the point where he’s at in his career. Allen could be a great supplementary back for Hall.

No matter, coach Glenn will have to determine which talents work best behind quarterback Justin Fields — a dual threat that will open the field for New York like it was not expanded last season. Hall will have to earn his carries in 2025.