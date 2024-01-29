Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich set to coach at the Senior Bowl

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been selected to coach at the Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is a time to showcase the best NFL Draft prospects among players who have completed their college eligibility.

Coach Ulbrich reacted to the news and was quoted saying the following:

I’m extremely honored to be chosen as one of the head coaches for the Senior Bowl. This game has featured some of the greatest players in NFL history and remains as one of the highest honors that can be given to a college football player. It also has consistently given under-the-radar players from big and small school schools alike an opportunity to compete against the best. Compete in a venue with the guidance of NFL coaches and get unrivaled exposure to every NFL team. This game is also a critical part of my story. I played in the 2000 Senior Bowl and went from a potentially undrafted rookie to a third round pick, which is actually pretty common throughout the history of this storied game. Again, I’m honored and excited about helping and guiding the newest class of NFL players through this amazing week. Can’t wait to see everyone in Mobile.” Jeff Ulbrich via Jets.com

This is intriguing as Ulbrich is among the best coaches on the Jets’ staff. He has impressed with his defensive scheming. Ulbrich is a guy to watch in the future for head coaching roles, especially if things roll the right way for the Jets next season. Coaching at the Senior Bowl is a big opportunity for Ulbrich to boost his resume.

The Jets could gain intel on top draft prospects at the Senior Bowl

Ulbrich’s coaching stint in the Senior Bowl is significant as it will provide the Jets with much-needed intel on some of the prospects heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. After all, the Senior Bowl is a major event and a crucial part of the scouting process. It allows teams to interact with players, observe how they perform in drills, and assess their gameplay.

While Ulbrich is a defensive-minded coach, his involvement could also benefit the team by engaging with offensive players to determine if they align with the team’s culture.

No matter what though, fans will hope the Jets’ first-round pick will be an offensive player. After all, with how the Jets wasted their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on DE/EDGE Will McDonald, the Jets should learn their lesson.

The all-in push to save jobs makes retooling the offense a strategic move, and Ulbrich’s insight could potentially contribute to finding defensive talent in the later rounds of the draft. This approach aims to strengthen the team overall and maximize the benefits of their draft selections.