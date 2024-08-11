Jets defense couldn’t prevent Commanders rookie QB’s first TD in preseason win

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets got the win over the Washington Commanders in their 2024 NFL preseason opener by a score of 20-17, but their opponent’s standout rookie quarterback got his on the affair.

The Commanders drafted 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft expecting him to be their franchise quarterback of the future. The California native earned the high draft selection by finishing No. 5 in the NCAA with 3,812 passing yards in 2023, alongside a superb 40-4 TD-INT ratio and 1,134 rushing yards. Due to his unprecedented talent and output as a dual-threat QB, Daniels was predicted to give the Jets — last year’s No. 1 NFL defense — problems in their preseason opener on Aug. 10. Though he was limited in time on the field, the 23-year-old made the most of what he saw.

Jets: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ran his way into the end zone in preseason opener

Daniels gave the Jets secondary and pass rush something to remember in their preseason matchup, already hinting at his readiness to succeed at the NFL level. The 6-4, 210-pound quarterback led an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive in his first taste of NFL action, highlighted by a 42-yard dime to WR Dyami Brown on the right sideline, and a three-yard rushing touchdown off of a well-executed run-pass options in the red zone, as former 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III shared on X:

It’s fitting that Jayden Daniels first preseason completion was on a deep ball and his first touchdown was on a QB run. He was the most explosive passer and runner in all of college football last year. THAT’S HOW YOU HEISMAN.



Should the Jets be worried after Daniels’ precision in the preseason opener?

The stakes are not very high in preseason, but they still say something about a team’s productivity. While Daniels made two great plays on the Jets’ defense, Jets head coach Robert Saleh did not opt to play either of his standout starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner or D.J. Reed, neither did he deploy his first-string safeties Chuck Clark or Tony Adams. His pass rush was also void of appearances from their heavy hitters in linebackers Quincy Williams, C.J. Mosley, and Haason Reddick, as well as defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and Jermaine Johnson.

It is true that the second stringers are expected to show out every time they step on the field as well, but given that this was New York’s first opportunity to get their wind ahead of the 2024 season without their starters in action, there isn’t much cause to pause in response to Daniels’ play. However, his 42-yard completion in particular will likely be harped on in film sessions as something to try and prevent against the Carolina Panthers’ passing attack in the team’s second preseason outing on Saturday.