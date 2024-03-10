Jets could reunite HC Robert Saleh with 49ers defensive tackle in free agency

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets could reunite one free-agent defensive lineman with head coach Robert Saleh this offseason. Once free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 13, San Francisco 49ers lineman Javon Kinlaw will become available for the Jets to consider.

Jets: NFL analyst rationalizes Javon Kinlaw signing with Robert Saleh ties

Fox Sports AFC East reporter Henry McKenna raised a Kinlaw and Saleh pairing scenario in a recent article, saying in part:

“This is a bit of a shot in the dark. But maybe head coach Robert Saleh can pitch Kinlaw on a one-year deal that will improve his market,” McKenna posed.

Kinlaw played under Saleh in his rookie 2020 NFL season. The defensive tackle experienced his best year playing for the Jets’ shot-caller.

He started 12 of 14 games and returned an interception for a touchdown along with four defended passes, 1.5 sacks, and 33 tackles on the year. While he increased his game count in 2023 to all 17 in the 49ers’ slate, Kinlaw has yet to replicate his output despite notching a career-high 3.5 sacks.

How the dollars and cents would stack up for the Jets to sign Kinlaw

The Jets could invest in Kinlaw. He earned $2.7 million with a $2.2 million signing bonus with San Francisco last season.

The Jets have $20.7 million in available cap space. They could offer Kinlaw a lower-end one-year deal and ingratiate him into their depth chart behind Quinnen Williams and Quinton Jefferson.

As for what New York is in need of, they could use help at backup quarterback, wide receiver, and the offensive line. That doesn’t close the door on them adding a veteran presence as assurance for their D-Line at a reasonable price tag.