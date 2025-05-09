Jets could bolster pass rush with one veteran weapon still freshly on the market

Sometimes building a defense is like assembling a band—you might have your stars, but it’s the session players who fill in the sound.

Right now, the New York Jets are missing a few key notes in the pass rush section.

The current edge situation leaves room for concern

The Jets still have hope that Jermaine Johnson will return to form following last year’s early-season injury.

But relying on hope alone is a risky game in the NFL, especially at one of the most vital positions on the field.

Johnson showed flashes in 2023, logging 56 pressures and nine sacks before his season was cut short.

However, Achilles injuries aren’t something players bounce back from overnight, particularly when explosiveness off the edge is your bread and butter.

With Johnson working back to full health and Will McDonald expected to take a huge step forward, the team is asking a lot from its young core.

McDonald had a quiet rookie season, and while his athletic traits remain tantalizing, asking him to carry the pass rush without help would be irresponsible.

Clowney could offer affordable veteran insurance

Enter Jadeveon Clowney, recently released by the Carolina Panthers after another solid if unspectacular season at age 32.

Clowney may no longer be the game-wrecking force he was projected to be as a No. 1 pick, but he’s still useful.

In 2023, he tallied 44 pressures and six sacks across 650 defensive snaps while playing stout run defense from the edge.

The Jets wouldn’t be signing him to be a savior—they’d be adding a situational piece that could stabilize the rotation.

Clowney’s durability and experience could prove invaluable in a room that features more upside than certainty.

There’s cap room to spare for a smart move

The Jets currently have $27.2 million in cap space heading into the summer.

That’s more than enough to offer Clowney a one-year deal loaded with incentives and light on guarantees.

He wouldn’t break the bank, and he wouldn’t be asked to do more than he’s capable of.

For general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, it’s the kind of low-risk move that could pay off massively if injuries strike again.

It also brings a physical, edge-setting presence to a defense that will lean heavily on its front four to compensate for a shaky secondary.

Depth and pressure are everything in this scheme

Saleh’s system depends on waves of pressure from multiple angles without having to blitz frequently.

That requires depth—something the Jets can’t fake with just a few young players and a fragile injury history.

Adding Clowney may not be flashy, but it’s the kind of move that helps win cold-weather games in November.

He can provide reps on early downs, help contain mobile quarterbacks, and be a stabilizing veteran for McDonald to learn from.

There’s no guarantee he solves anything, but when it comes to defensive line help, you’d rather have too much than too little.

