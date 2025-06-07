Jets can still avoid making a massive mistake trading veteran receiver

The New York Jets have reshaped their offensive identity this offseason, but one thing is clear — they want speed and flexibility.

Arian Smith brings blazing wheels as a gadget weapon, and Malachi Corley is still viewed as a breakout slot candidate in 2025.

Yet amid all the excitement, the Jets have been linked to multiple rumors involving Allen Lazard as a trade option ahead of the regular season.

It’s not shocking on the surface — Lazard turns 30 soon and isn’t viewed as a long-term piece in this offense.

But digging a little deeper, letting go of a steady veteran presence like Lazard might do more harm than good right now.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lazard’s numbers still carry value

Last season, Allen Lazard caught 37 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns while posting a 61.7% reception rate.

He wasn’t a Pro Bowler, but he delivered exactly what was expected from a red zone and sideline possession target.

He lined up wide on 59.9% of his snaps, but also logged 38.6% of his reps from the slot — a rare split.

That kind of versatility matters for offensive creativity, especially when crafting mismatches and adjusting to defensive alignments mid-game.

More importantly, he brings a physical presence the Jets don’t otherwise have in their wide receiver room this year.

Veteran receivers are quarterbacks’ best friends

With Justin Fields entering what could be a make-or-break year, removing experienced receivers from the equation feels like the wrong move.

Young quarterbacks thrive when they know where the ball’s going and trust their targets to win on tight windows.

Lazard might not wow with speed, but he brings trust — and that can make a quarterback feel twice as confident.

Fields doesn’t need an All-Pro across from Garrett Wilson. He needs someone reliable, familiar, and smart enough to adjust on the fly.

Cutting that safety net too early could only delay Fields’ growth or even hurt his evaluation entirely.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Lazard’s contract is team-friendly and easy to manage

Lazard carries a $4.6 million cap hit in 2025 — a modest number for a player with his experience and red-zone production.

That’s a bargain, especially when considering how valuable his role could be early while younger weapons find their rhythm.

If the Jets end up struggling midseason, they could always revisit trade talks and flip him at the deadline for a pick.

But doing it now, before the offense even takes shape, feels like trading depth for the sake of flexibility alone.

In a system still trying to find consistency, keeping your chess pieces might be smarter than removing one too soon.

There’s more to gain from patience

The Jets don’t need Allen Lazard to lead the offense — they need him to support it without getting in the way.

He can stretch the field just enough, win short-yardage battles, and take pressure off Garrett Wilson and the younger guys.

That might not be flashy, but it’s necessary — especially when your quarterback is still trying to find his footing.

