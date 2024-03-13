Jets’ bolster secondary with addition of DB Isaiah Oliver in free agency

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets brought on former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver in free agency on Monday.

Jets: Isaiah Oliver will supplement the secondary in 2024

Oliver got penned to a one-year deal as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo Tweeted shortly after the signing.

#Jets agreed to terms with CB Isaiah Oliver, source says. One-year deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2024

The free-agent cornerback racked up 67 tackles in 2023. That marked the second-highest single-season total of his career. Oliver also came away with one interception on the year.

Where does Oliver fit in the Jets’ secondary?

The Jets’ secondary is arguably their strongest unit heading into the 2024 campaign. Particularly with the Jets having lost edge rusher Bryce Huff to the Philadelphia Eagles, Oliver will further fortify the Jets‘ back four.

He’ll vie for time behind standout corners Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, and Michael Carter II. All three recorded at least nine defended passes in 2023.

Oliver is slated to enter his seventh season in the NFL. The 27-year-old will look to hold down the nickel corner slot and be top-shelf support against dynamic receivers.