Jets believe ‘sky is the limit’ in 2025—can Justin Fields lead the charge?

The 2025 Jets somehow simultaneously have very little and a lot to prove. They have a quality roster, with a lot of pieces that teams would be killing to have.

But along with this roster, they have question marks at some positions, and a new coaching staff. How far could this team really make it?

Justin Fields believes they have no limitations

“The sky is the limit for this team”, Justin Fields told the media after an OTA practice. This is a bolt of confidence for a team with a bunch of new and inexperienced players, which should bring joy to Jets fans everywhere.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The quarterback of the team believes that there are no boundaries to how good they can be, and I believe this is true to a degree.

Fields needs to work on getting to know his offensive weapons this offseason. Garrett Wilson and Fields have a previous connection at Ohio State, but it’ll come down to his connections with the others during the regular season.

Fields is a guy always looking to work and find his own success. I think he is a great player to lead this team going forward, but it’ll take a few things to happen for the Jets to really work this season.

The Jets need a few pieces to click for success

For this to happen, and for the Jets to reach their potential, first and foremost, their defense needs to return to lockdown form. In previous seasons, they have looked like a great unit under former HC Robert Saleh. Even last season, while Saleh was still there, their defense was a top unit. Once he left, there was a major downhill spiral.

If this defense shoots back up, it would only mean the offense has to click. Getting this offense to click will be challenging, as there are a bunch of young players, inexperienced starters, and a new offensive scheme.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But with a creative mind in new OC Tanner Engstrand driving this team forward, the sky really could be the limit. He was taught under Ben Johnson, the now head coach of the Chicago Bears. Johnson is known for his offensive creativity and ability to find ways to score in bunches.

If Engstrand is the same way, which Coach Johnson has said previously that he is, then the Jets offense really could break out.