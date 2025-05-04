Jets add towering undrafted wide receiver to multi-year deal

Every NFL roster is built with stars at the top, but championships are often won by the players fans barely know.

For the New York Jets, the next unsung hero may already be in the building — and he didn’t cost them a draft pick.

After wrapping their 2025 NFL Draft class, the Jets continued stacking depth, including a potential downfield threat with sneaky upside.

A towering target with rare downfield production

Quentin Skinner isn’t a household name, but his size and deep-threat numbers stand out in any scouting report.

At Kansas, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver posted 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

That’s a ridiculous 22.3 yards per catch — the kind of chunk yardage that makes defensive backs sweat.

He was never a high-volume receiver, but his ability to stretch the field gives the Jets something to think about.

And with Justin Fields’ arm strength now part of the equation, Skinner might have a future as a vertical weapon.

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

A sure-handed option who avoids mistakes

What separates Skinner from most undrafted flyers is how reliable his hands are.

He dropped just two passes last season and only three in his entire starting career at Kansas.

That matters in a league where dropped passes can change drives — and even seasons.

Coaches value consistency, and Skinner’s ability to make tough catches without mental lapses will keep him in the conversation.

Even if his reps are limited early on, that kind of reliability builds trust fast.

Special teams could be his golden ticket

Despite the intrigue around his receiving skills, Skinner’s most likely path to the 53-man roster runs through special teams.

And that’s not a knock — it’s a survival route used by countless NFL players who grew into starters.

He’s already viewed as a potential contributor in that phase, and the Jets aren’t ignoring it.

They gave him $185K guaranteed — a notable investment for an undrafted free agent — and signed him to a three-year, $2.97 million deal, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

That guarantee tells us the Jets see something worth betting on, even if it’s a long shot.

Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Development timeline gives him breathing room

Skinner doesn’t have to explode onto the scene immediately.

With the Jets’ current wide receiver room set and plenty of veterans ahead of him, this is about laying the groundwork.

If he can flash in camp and preseason, prove his worth on coverage units, and keep earning reps, there’s time to grow.

And if an injury opens up a roster spot midseason or in 2026, Skinner’s name could be called sooner than expected.

Why the Jets keep stacking smart upside plays

Moves like this don’t get headlines. But they help teams win.

Skinner offers a mix of length, field-stretching ability, and clean hands that’s hard to ignore — even if he’s buried on the depth chart.

For now, his best bet is embracing the grind on special teams, soaking in the reps, and preparing to be ready when it matters.

And if he delivers, this minor signing could become a bigger story.

